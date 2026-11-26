TAMPA — WUSF will present Ira Glass, creator and host of the hugely popular radio show “This American Life” for an in-person solo show on Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.

Tickets start at $53.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

Billed as “Stories for a Saturday Night,” the show will give the audience a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how the show is put together, where producers find the compelling stories for the show and how Glass and his staff are constantly pushing broadcasting to innovate.

Glass is the originator and primary host of “This American Life,” which is heard each week by more than 3 million listeners on public radio and has won the highest honors in broadcasting, including the first Pulitzer Prize ever given to a radio show or podcast. Beyond radio, the show for decades has been one of the most popular podcasts in the world, pioneering an approach that blends “funny stories with feelings” that has influenced scores of audio programs in genres from true crime and autobiography to mystery and current events.

Glass mixes memorable moments from the show, his own narration, combined with pre-taped quotes and music to recreate the sound of the show live on stage. Audiences can expect a night full of Ira Glass’ creativity, humor, wit and wisdom.