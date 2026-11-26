TEMPLE TERRACE — Months after choosing a developer for one of its most prominent vacant lots, the City Council has approved the sale of 8901 N. 56th Street to Fountain Square TT LLC, along with a development agreement designed to keep the project from stalling.

Both votes passed at the Nov. 17 meeting.

The $1.65 million sale covers the 1.75-acre city-owned parcel in the Community Redevelopment Area, located immediately south of the Fountain Shoppes.

The buyer plans a roughly 25,400-square-foot, two-story mixed-use building with restaurant, food and beverage and retail space.

Fountain Square won the council’s nod on June 2, in part by agreeing to match a competing $1.65 million bid. Its original offer was $1.5 million.

The purchase agreement requires the buyer to put down a $100,000 deposit within 10 days. The buyer has 90 days to inspect the property and can walk away with its money back during that time. After that, the deposit becomes nonrefundable.

Likely due to issues in the past with approved projects not being completed in a timely manner, the city is taking extra precautions this time.

Under a separate development agreement, the buyer must put up a separate $175,000, which it can earn back by meeting five deadlines for getting the project built and occupied.

The milestones include having a final site plan approved within one year, closing on the property 60 days after that, obtaining a building permit within six months of site approval and applying for a certificate of completion within about 18 months of the permit.

The final deadline requires the developer to have tenants signed up for at least half the building’s available space within six months of completion.

Each deadline is worth between $25,000 and $50,000. Meet it, and the developer gets that money back. Miss it, and the city keeps it.

“It’s incentive and a penalty in every one of these milestones,” said City Manager Carlos Baia.

The agreement also requires a performance bond, which gives the city financial protection if construction starts and can’t be finished by the developer.

And if construction hasn’t started within three years, the city would have the right to buy the property back for the original $1.65 million purchase price.

“This agreement has a lot of unique features, that I think again, really do protect the city and also motivate the buyer,” Baia said.

There was some concern about how the protections worked, and how they were defined.

Council member Erik Kravets questioned whether a developer could avoid the city’s “clawback” provision simply by putting up a few steel beams before the three-year deadline and claiming it had gone vertical, even if the rest of the project never gets built.

“If it is weakly defined, they will do the minimum, and then we will lose it,” he said.

Staff agreed to work with the buyer on a clearer definition of how much construction must be completed to prevent the city from buying back the land.

Mayor Andy Ross had pushed for the buyback provision when the developer was selected in June, saying he didn’t want to see another city-owned downtown parcel sold without some kind of protections against a stalled project, a reference to the slow-moving Enigma Plaza.

Kravets also questioned why the contracts didn’t include what he said were standard legal assurances from the buyer, such as confirmation it had the authority to make the purchase and was complying with federal laws against money laundering and sanction laws.

Ultimately, the motion passed after being amended with request for the proper buyer representations to be added to the contracts.