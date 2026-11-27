SARASOTA — An award-winning creative team at Asolo Repertory Theatre is bringing Hollywood’s Golden Age to the stage with “Singin’ in the Rain.” The production opened on Nov. 18 and will run through Jan. 2, in the Mertz Theatre at the Florida State University Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 1:30 p.m. matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and select Thursdays. There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) or Christmas Day (Dec. 25). For tickets and information, visit AsoloRep.org or call 941-351-8000.

Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the production brings the glamour, comedy and unmistakable music of the classic MGM film to the stage as part of Asolo Rep’s Greatest Season on Earth.

It’s Hollywood, 1927. Silent-film star Don Lockwood is at the top of his game when the arrival of talking pictures turns the movie business upside down. Suddenly, movie stars need more than a face made for the silver screen: they need a voice to match. With the help of his best friend Cosmo Brown and aspiring actress Kathy Selden, Don must figure out how to survive a new era of moviemaking, while his less-than-melodious co-star Lina Lamont has plans of her own.

The musical features a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including “Make ’Em Laugh,” “Good Morning,” “You Were Meant for Me,” and, of course, “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Leading the cast as Don Lockwood is Tyler Hanes, making his Asolo Rep debut. Hanes has appeared in 10 Broadway productions, including “A Chorus Line,” “On the Town,” “Hairspray,” “Sweet Charity” and “Cats,” earning a Chita Rivera Award nomination for his performance as Rum Tum Tugger.

Sara Esty returns to Asolo Rep as Kathy Selden after appearing in “Come from Away” and “Crazy for You.” Her credits include the original Broadway company and first national tour of “An American in Paris,” the final Broadway company of “The Phantom of the Opera,” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

Making his Asolo Rep debut as Cosmo Brown is Colin Bradbury, whose Broadway credits include “BOOP!”, “Elf The Musical,” “Funny Girl,” “Carousel,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Come Fly Away.”

And stepping into the spotlight as Lina Lamont is Ryah Nixon, also making her Asolo Rep debut. Nixon recently appeared as Myrtle in “The Great Gatsby” on Broadway and was part of the original Broadway companies of “The Queen of Versailles,” “BOOP!”, and “Once Upon a One More Time.”

Directed and choreographed by Rhodes, the production features Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kenneth Posner, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning scenic and projection designer Paul Tate dePoo III, three-time Emmy Award-winning costume designer Brian Hemesath, sound designer Connor Wang, and hair, wig, and makeup designer Michelle Hart. Music direction is by Matthew R. Meckes.

The creative team also includes Jason Paul Tate, flight director; Lee Wilkins, associate director and choreographer; Geoff Josselson, Geoff Josselson, and Felicia Rudolph, casting; Kimberly Ann McCann, production stage manager; Mars Wolfe, assistant stage manager; and Lydia Konings, assistant stage manager.