As part of the Big Screen Classics film series, Fathom Events will celebrate the 80th anniversary of “It’s a Wonderful Life” with screenings in select theaters Dec. 18-25.

Nominated for five Academy Awards and embraced as a cherished holiday tradition by families around the world, Frank Capra’s heart-warming masterpiece marked a return to the big screen for actor James Stewart, who had been serving in World War II for nearly five years. According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Stewart’s role as George Bailey, a struggling businessman in the upstate town of Bedford Falls, was later cited by the actor as one of his favorites, while director Frank Capra brought both emotional drama and warm humor to the life-affirming fantasy that has become an annual movie-viewing tradition for viewers of all generations.

In the film, George Bailey (James Stewart) sets aside his dreams of world travel to run his father’s small community bank, and protect the people of Bedford Falls from greedy businessman Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore). When a costly mistake pushes George to the brink of despair, a visit from a kindly angel (Henry Travers) will show George how the life of one good man can change the world forever.

Renowned film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, a cornerstone of Fathom’s Big Screen Classics, offers an exclusive introduction that illuminates the film’s lasting legacy. A trusted voice for generations through “Entertainment Tonight,” TCM, STARZ, and ENCORE, Maltin is a bestselling author, longtime USC School of Cinematic Arts instructor, and co‑host of the popular podcast, “Maltin on Movies,” with his daughter, Jessie.

Following is a list of Tampa Bay area theaters showing the film:

• Regal Park Place, 7200 U.S. 19 N., Pinellas Park

• The Beach Theatre, 315 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach

• AMC Woodlands Square 20, 3128 Tampa Road, Oldsmar

• AMC West Shore 14, 210 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

• AMC Veterans 24, 9302 Anderson Road, Tampa

• Sun-Ray Cinema, 12332 University Mall Court, Tampa

• AMC The Regency 20, 2496 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon

• AMC Highwoods 20, 18002 Highwood Preserve Parkway, Tampa

• Regal Hollywood, 6701 Cinema Drive, Port Richey

• AMC Bradenton 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

• Regal Hollywood, 1993 Main St., Sarasota

Tickets are now available online and at participating theater box offices. Theater locations are subject to change. For more information, visit www.fathomentertainment.com.