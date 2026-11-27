BROOKSVILLE -- On Nov. 25 at about 6 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old man, who is a transient, following an attempted burglary at WWJB Radio in Brooksville.

Deputies responded to the radio station at 55 W. Fort Dade Ave. after employees reported hearing someone attempting to force entry through the front door. Witnesses reported hearing loud kicks against the door and the sound of someone manipulating the door handle.

One employee also heard the suspect yelling profanity. A shoe impression was observed on the door, consistent with the reported attempt to gain entry. During a canvass of the area, deputies located Kenneth Thompson, 40, near the business. A witness was able to identify Thompson. A comparison of Thompson’s shoe tread matched the print left on the door.

Based on the investigation and supporting evidence, deputies established probable cause and arrested Thompson on a charge of attempted burglary. Thompson was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Thompson was previously released from custody on June 24 and was on inmate release status for burglary at the time of this incident.