ST. PETERSBURG — Internationally acclaimed glass artist Davide Salvadore will showcase the extraordinary artistry and centuries-old tradition of Venetian glassmaking on Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Morean Glass Studio, 714 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

In a rare opportunity for Tampa Bay audiences, Salvadore will demonstrate the intricate techniques that have been passed down through 11 generations of his family of Murano glassmakers. Admission to the demonstration is $50, with limited seating available. Reservations can be made at MoreanArtsCenter.org/Murano or by calling 727-822-7872.

Known for his innovative approach to murrine, a traditional Venetian technique involving the layering and combining of colored glass to create intricate patterns and designs, Salvadore brings an exceptional depth of knowledge and artistry to the Hot Shop. His work and demonstrations have been featured at some of the most respected glass institutions in the country, including the Corning Museum of Glass, Pilchuck Glass School, and Pratt Fine Arts Center. This December event marks his first demonstration in the Tampa Bay area.

The experience begins well before the Dec. 5 performance and includes the ability to observe portions of Salvadore’s preparations during his week-long residency at the Morean Glass Studio. Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, Salvadore will create the intricate glass components that will come together during the culminating master demonstration.

“Having an artist of Davide’s caliber and international reputation working in our Hot Shop is an extraordinary opportunity,” said Ben Ugol, Morean Glass studio manager. “His knowledge of traditional Murano techniques, combined with his own artistic vision, offers our community a rare chance to experience the art of Venetian glassmaking at the highest level.”

The Morean Glass Studio is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.