SAFETY HARBOR — Featuring three days of music, art and whimsical wonder, SHAMcGivinG: Creative Carnaval will be presented Friday through Sunday, Dec. 4-6, transforming the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center into a vibrant carnaval-inspired gathering filled with live performances, collaborative art experiences, colorful costumes, community traditions and plenty of surprises.

The Safety Harbor Art & Music Center is at 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

For 10 years, SHAMc has been a creative hub in the heart of Safety Harbor, bringing people together through the power of art, music, and community. Creative Carnaval honors that legacy while inviting the public to help shape the next chapter.

Throughout the weekend, guests can expect an atmosphere of playful spectacle as stilt walkers, jugglers, acrobats, and other whimsical performers bring the spirit of Carnaval to life. Costumes, beads, feathers, and colorful attire are encouraged all three days.

The festival gets underway on Friday, Dec. 4, with a performance by acclaimed blues artist Mike Zito, whose soulful guitar playing, powerful storytelling, and electrifying performances promise an unforgettable opening night. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Paid tickets are required.

SHAMc will offer a free, family-friendly mosaic art project on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Led by artists Katie and Sedona Bush, the drop-in activity invites guests of all ages to create their own SHAMc-inspired mosaic medallions, transforming them into necklaces, magnets, or keepsakes to take home. The project draws inspiration from SHAMc’s iconic mirror mosaic murals, created by hundreds of volunteers over the years.

The music continues with the high-energy LowDown Brass Band, bringing an irresistible blend of New Orleans brass traditions, funk, soul, jazz, and hip-hop to SHAMc. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with music beginning at 4:30 p.m. Between sets, colorful circus performers will mingle with guests, adding even more excitement to the celebration. The evening concludes with a special mystery concert, featuring a surprise performance that promises to keep the anniversary excitement going. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Both Saturday concerts require paid tickets.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, there will be a celebration of community participation, with free art activities, live mural painting, a festive parade, and outdoor concerts.

Beginning at 1 p.m., muralist Ashley Cantero and SHAMc’s inaugural teen Mural Mob will transform a blank wall into a colorful new mural commemorating the organization’s 10-year history. From 1 to 4 p.m., visitors can also help create a new sculpture installation by painting wooden pieces that will be assembled into a permanent archway at SHAMc. The drop-in activity is free and open to all ages.

At 2:45 p.m., participants will gather for SHAMc’s annual group photo before the beloved Decorated Umbrella Parade steps off at 3 p.m. Led by the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band and accompanied by whimsical circus performers, the parade invites the community to join the colorful procession celebrating creativity and community pride.

The celebration concludes with two free outdoor concerts, featuring the Urban Gypsies of Florida at 3:45 p.m., and blues musician Selwyn Birchwood at 5:30 p.m., with seating beginning at 5 p.m. Reservations are encouraged for the Selwyn Birchwood performance. Guests should bring their own chairs for the outdoor concerts.

Beyond the scheduled festivities, SHAMc’s ARTery Boutique will offer extended shopping hours throughout the weekend, featuring unique creations by local artists. The boutique will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For a full schedule, tickets and information, visit https://www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com/shamcgiving.