BROOSKVILLE – Two men have been arrested after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office discovered a plan to smuggle drugs into the Hernando County Detention Center.

Through the use of high-tech investigative tools and traditional investigative methods, the plan was foiled, resulting in criminal charges against two individuals and the recovery of a controlled substance before it even reached its intended drop site.

On Nov. 17, detention personnel identified a suspicious telephone conversation between inmate Cameron John Grosso, 20, and Michael Andrew Olmeda Jr., 20.

During the conversation, the two discussed packaging items inside balloons and arranging for them to be left at an off-site location, where they could be retrieved by an inmate assigned to an outside work crew.

Detention Cpl. Raschelle Lyerly reviewed additional recorded telephone calls and discovered that Grosso and Olmeda had been coordinating the delivery for several days. The conversations included specific instructions about the packaging, location, and timing of the planned drop.

Lyerly documented her findings and forwarded the information through her chain of command and to investigators.

On Nov. 18, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit established surveillance near the anticipated drop location.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., detectives observed Olmeda arrive in the area identified during the recorded conversations. Investigators intercepted Olmeda before the contraband could be delivered to the intended drop site.

When detectives contacted Olmeda, he acknowledged communicating with Grosso about delivering Suboxone, a prescription medication containing the controlled substance buprenorphine.

According to investigators, Olmeda admitted obtaining the medication, removing it from its original packaging, and concealing it inside balloons at Grosso’s request.

Olmeda retrieved an orange balloon from his vehicle and surrendered it to detectives. Inside was a second balloon containing approximately 0.4 grams of torn Suboxone strips.

Olmeda was initially arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center and released later that day after posting a $6,000 surety bond.

On Nov. 19, investigators arrested Grosso, who was already incarcerated at the detention center, on an additional felony charge of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a county detention facility.

Investigators subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Olmeda on the same conspiracy allegation, a third-degree felony with a $5,000 bond.

On Nov. 24, Olmeda was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant and returned to the Hernando County Detention Center for booking.

“This is a great example of how technology and good investigative work can help us keep our detention center safe,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “Cpl. Lyerly followed up on suspicious communications, developed information that was passed along to investigators, and our detectives were able to stop the delivery before the drugs even reached the drop site. This is what happens when our personnel use the tools available to them and follow through.”

Maj. Shaun Klucznik, jail administrator, said the incident demonstrates the importance of combining technology with proactive investigative work.

“This started with information identified through technology, but it was Cpl. Lyerly’s follow-up and the work of our investigators that turned it into arrests and prevented drugs from getting into our facility,” he said. “That’s exactly the kind of result we want to see.”