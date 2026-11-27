TEMPLE TERRACE — A preschool that has served Temple Terrace families for more than 65 years is asking for the community’s help after a vehicle crashed through one of its classroom walls Nov. 22, destroying furniture, books and educational materials and forcing the school to temporarily close.

Fortunately, the accident at Temple Terrace Presbyterian Weekday School occurred on a Sunday, when no children, teachers or staff were in the building.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are that everyone is safe and that this did not happen during a school day,” wrote Kaaysi McDonald, the school’s Voluntary Prekindergarten and after-school coordinator, on a GoFundMe page she created to help raise money for the school.

The vehicle crashed through an exterior cinderblock wall and windows, leaving shattered glass and concrete debris throughout the classroom. Tables, shelving units, rugs, books, sensory materials and learning centers were destroyed.

The school was forced to close Nov. 23-24 ahead of its scheduled Thanksgiving break.

Before students can return, the building must undergo emergency structural evaluations, wall and window repairs, extensive cleanup and receive the necessary safety clearances, according to McDonald.

“While insurance processes take time, our students and teachers cannot wait months to restore a safe, welcoming learning environment,” she wrote.

McDonald organized the fundraiser with the support of school director Carrie Gassen. The school has been designated as the official beneficiary of the campaign, with donations going directly to the school.

The school was nearly two-thirds of the way to its goal of $10,000 two days after the crash.

The school, which serves more than 130 children, has been a fixture in Temple Terrace since 1959, when it opened as Christian Playschool to provide young children with group learning experiences before public kindergarten was available, according to its website.

It expanded over the years, adding a school-age program in 1984 and joining Florida’s VPK program in 2007. Today, the nationally accredited school offers preschool programs for children as young as 2, as well as after-school care for children up to age 12.

McDonald is encouraging those unable to donate to help by sharing the fundraiser.

“Our classroom is a second home to the young children in our care — a place where they learn, play and feel safe every day,” she wrote.

Donations can be made through the school’s GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-recovery-help-restore-our-temple-terrace-preschoo.