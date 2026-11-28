TAMPA — For two minutes, Carrollwood Day looked beatable.

In that span during the second quarter of the Class 1A, Region 3 final Nov. 27, second-seeded Lakeland Christian forced two Patriots turnovers and scored three touchdowns, turning a 14-0 deficit into a 21-14 lead. The Vikings then forced a negative-yardage punt and took over at the Carrollwood Day 30.

The top-seeded Patriots had gone from dominance to doubt in a blink. So had their star running back, Kameron Battle.

The junior had been off and running from the start, piling up 77 yards on the Patriots’ first two scoring drives. But he lost a fumble during the Vikings’ surge, and senior Aidan Wright returned it 18 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Battle sank to his knees, head in his hands.

Lakeland Christian was poised to take control. Instead, Carrollwood Day pulled together.

The Patriots’ defense forced six turnovers, the offensive line took over, and Battle was soon back to being the elusive, hard-to-tackle back he has been all season. Carrollwood Day ripped off 35 straight points and rolled to a 63-28 victory that sends the Patriots back to the state semifinals.

“We understand what we have,” coach Marshall McDuffie said. “We understand in the game of football, there’s going to be adversity, so just understanding that they’re kids and we just have to coach them through those moments, that’s what we were able to do.”

Battle didn’t stay down for long.

“It was a lot of motivation,” he said. “Everyone was coming to me, my head was down and they picked me up and I love them for it.”

Redemption came quickly. Lakeland Christian drove inside the Carrollwood Day 20, but the Vikings fumbled a third-down snap. Junior Rashaun Fitts scooped up the ball and raced 82 yards the other way to tie it 21-21 with 2:39 left in the first half. The play was a 14-point swing.

It was the first of three big plays for Fitts. Late in the half, he blocked a punt to give Carrollwood Day the ball at the Lakeland Christian 15. With 3:29 left in the third quarter, he capped the 35-point run with a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“Take advantage of your opportunity,” McDuffie said. “At the end of the day, he played within the scheme and when you do what you’re coached to do, that’s how you’re able to have success.”

The rest of the defense kept the takeaways coming. Junior Derrell Hines intercepted two passes, and sophomore James Allen and senior Jason Dungy each had one. More often than not, Battle made the Vikings pay.

Four of his five touchdowns came after takeaways. The workhorse carried 31 times for 302 yards, slipping through seams opened by guards De’Voun Kendrick and Merino Samnik, tackles Eaon McQuade and Kadyn Simon, and center Timmy Gilbert. He now has more than 2,100 yards and 33 touchdowns this season, both among the top 10 in the state.

“I couldn’t do anything without my team and the energy that we had,” Battle said. “Going into the locker room (at halftime), coaches just instilled in us that we just had to play better, play Patriots football. That’s the standard we put in all year so I was just grateful to have these teammates with me, getting one step closer (to a state title).”

Quarterback Myles McDonald, a recent South Carolina State commit, completed 7 of 9 passes for 114 yards, including a leaping 25-yard touchdown catch by Brooklyn Maxey in the first quarter.

Sophomore linebacker Jackson Robinson, getting a rare turn in the backfield, capped a 10-play, 72-yard drive in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run.

Trailing throughout the second half, Lakeland Christian (11-1-1) leaned heavily on quarterback Brody Brenneman. Under constant pressure from Robinson, defensive lineman Zylen Little and junior cornerback Mark Jones, who blitzed often, Brenneman completed 25 of 45 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, two to A.J. Truedell and one to Braden Williams.

“Lakeland Christian is a great program with great coaches,” McDuffie said. “We obviously had our hands full and (the Vikings) gave us everything they had, especially in the first half. Kudos to the coaching staff and the players for resetting and getting refocused, starting the game fresh once we came back in the second half.”

Carrollwood Day (13-0) has already gotten a measure of revenge. The Patriots lost to Cardinal Newman in last season’s state semifinals, then beat the defending state champion in this season’s regular-season finale. Newman has since moved up to Class 2A, so the semifinal is the Patriots’ chance to finish what last season left undone. As the top seed in Class 1A, they’ll get to do it at home on Dec. 4.

“It’s going to be great ... home-field advantage, it’s going to be live, getting our get-back,” Battle said.