Nearly eight years ago, the city of Clearwater left its old City Hall to open the parcel for development.

Since then, the city’s waterfront has transformed, with The BayCare Sound amphitheater and an $84 million makeover of Coachman Park helping bolster what officials have described as an “urban renaissance” in Clearwater’s long-ailing downtown. And a mixed-use development is underway at the old City Hall site.

While officials have been excited about the construction downtown, the City Council has held its meetings in the Main Library, and city staff has worked out of an office building on Cleveland Street.

But not anymore.

The city celebrated the opening of its 41,000-square-foot City Hall downtown on Nov. 16.

Mayor Bruce Rector said the community will look back on the City Hall path to redevelopment similarly to how it views BayCare and Coachman Park. Both were projects that involved debate and discussion.

“It was a journey on both of them. But boy, we really knocked it out of the park on both of those facilities,” Rector said. “And this one, too. I think we found the right solution. ”

The new building, at 200 S. Myrtle Ave., is across the street from the Clearwater Police Department and the Municipal Services Building, which officials see as a chance for more centralized, accessible government. The new City Hall is also adjacent to a long-awaited, multimodal Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority station that broke ground last year.

Clearwater’s City Hall has a park named after former City Manager Bill Horne, who died in 2021 just three weeks before retirement. He helped lead Clearwater for two decades.

“He understood that behind every policy, every budget and every public decision are people,” Assistant City Manager Al Battle said of Horne on Monday. “Families seeking opportunity, neighborhoods deserving investment and residents depending on their government to serve them well.”

In January 2019, the city left its old building on Osceola Avenue. That plot is the site of a development called The Bluffs, which is bringing retail and luxury apartments.

That project required voter approval in 2022 for officials to sell the old City Hall property to developers. That year, voters also approved the city selling another waterfront parcel for a hotel with retail and a restaurant.

Clearwater, in 2016, began a plan called Imagine Clearwater, which aimed to revitalize the waterfront and downtown. City officials have said those two bluff projects were needed to attract visitors and full-time residents downtown.

Officials on Monday pointed to how much discussion and debate went into plans for the City Hall. Former Mayor Frank Hibbard resigned on the dais during a 2023 budget workshop, after the council agreed to explore a plan for a government center that would have cost an estimated $90 million. The council ultimately didn’t choose that plan.

The city this week is inducting two council members, who will join a board already discussing shortfalls to the city’s budget from the passage of Amendment 3.

Clearwater anticipates losing about $20 million in revenue after Florida residents approved increasing the homestead exemption, which will reduce property taxes collected on primary residences.

“As we look ahead to the future, we know there’s going to be challenges,” City Manager Jennifer Poirrier said. “It makes it even more important that we use our resources wisely, find efficiencies wherever possible, and make sure this building delivers value to the residents that we serve.”