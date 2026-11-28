It’s been an important week for Clearwater.

Officials and community members celebrated the opening of Clearwater’s new, long-awaited City Hall on Nov. 16. A few days later, the festivities continued with the swearing in of the city’s two new council members.

Freelance journalist Jared Leone, 44, and Sam Wilson, 26, the district director for Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, took the oath of office Thursday.

Leone is on Seat 4, and Wilson is on Seat 5. All of Clearwater’s City Council seats represent the entire city; its elections are nonpartisan.

“I ran because I believe in the people who live here and work here, raise families here and call this city home,” Leone said on Nov. 19. “They deserve to have a voice in the decisions that are made that shape our community.”

Clearwater’s two new council members join the city after the state’s passage of Amendment 3, which increases the homestead tax exemption. Tourism helps boost Clearwater’s budget, but the city is still anticipating a budget shortfall of roughly $20 million throughout the first two years of the amendment’s implementation.

City staff already this year prepared a memo that outlined some possible changes to the budget to make up for the loss in revenue, including laying off nearly 140 people.

The City Council will make the final call on any decisions regarding the budget; there is a special budget session scheduled for next month.

“I’m ready to get to work, ready to work with each one of you to deliver for Clearwater,” Wilson said. “Because that’s what Clearwater deserves, which is 100% all the time.”

Wilson won the city’s first-ever runoff election this month. He was the leading vote-getter in the August primary against former City Council member Mark Bunker and local business owner Kevin R. T. Laughlin.

In the general election, Wilson earned roughly 55% of the vote against Bunker, a Democrat. Wilson had backing — with endorsements and political contributions — from the local Republican party. The state Republican party, according to campaign finance reports, spent nearly $15,000 on text messaging for him.

Leone, who is registered with no party affiliation, won his primary race against Bianca Latvala, a Republican. He earned about 53% of the vote against Latvala, who is a digital marketer and the wife of a Pinellas County commissioner. Late in the race, Leone received campaign support from a Miami-based political action committee backed by groups that received large donations from members of the Church of Scientology.

Since it formed in July, the committee, called Clearwater Strong PC, reported spending more than $142,000 on polling, advertisements, text messaging and mailers. Christian Ulvert, a consultant for the committee and political strategist, said he works with Democratic candidates around the state. He did not work with Bunker’s campaign, he said.