HERNANDO COUNTY – For proponents of motocross riding, the tracks are a viable alternative to keep youths from being glued to computer screens and subject to the influences of social media.

To those who live near the tracks, however, the negative effects of noise from the bikes outweigh any suspected advantages.

The owners of two tracks will get a hearing at the Hernando County Commission’s land use meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the chambers at the courthouse.

The first is for a Special Exception Use Permit Petition for an off-road vehicle track submitted by Jack Sigismondi of Fast Traxx Florida Inc., on behalf of Deborah Goodwin and David Goodwin for property on the southwest side of the intersection of Citrus Way and Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

On Oct. 12, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to deny the request due to incompatibility with the agricultural area and existing farming uses.

On Nov. 10, the County Commission voted 5-0 to approve the petitioner’s request for the special exception use permit to be heard at the Dec. 1 hearing. The board also asked that notification letters be mailed beyond the minimum distance required by code -- 500 feet to 1,500 feet -- and that a noise study be provided for consideration at the continued hearing.

The second is a request for expansion and modification of a Special Exception Use Permit for an existing off-road vehicle track submitted by Ninetta FL Invest LLC for property on the west side of Citrus Way, about 1,500 feet north of Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

On Sept. 14, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-1 to approve the petitioner’s request, with modified performance conditions.

On Oct. 6, the County Commission voted 5-0 to rehear the petitioner’s request, with modified performance conditions, on Nov. 10. On Nov. 10, the County Commission voted 5-0 to postpone the petitioner’s request due to an advertising error.

As with the previous request, the board also requested that notification letters be mailed beyond the minimum distance required by code -- 500 feet to 1,500 feet -- and that a noise study be provided for consideration at the continued hearing.

Opposition to both items have centered around issues of noise and compatibility.

Housing

Two housing plans are up for consideration at the meeting.

The board will consider a master plan revision on property zoned Planned Development Project (Multifamily) on the north side of Cortez Boulevard, about 1,600 feet west of Weeping Willow Street.

The development will be called Rolling Rock Townhomes.

On Dec. 9, 2014, the County Commission approved a Master Plan Revision to allow a 98-unit multifamily development and to remove the age restriction previously placed

on the property. On Feb. 25, 2025, the board approved a Master Plan revision to allow 76 townhome units with deviations.

The petitioner’s current request is for a Master Plan Revision to return to a multifamily development and to increase the unit count to 150 (21.71 DU/AC). The development will have a maximum height of two stories. As part of the request, the petitioner is proposing to use the previously approved and existing 2.12-acre park, 0.03-mile walking trail and dry retention pond abutting the property to the north. They intend for this to be affordable housing and not raise rent for 30 years.

On Oct. 12, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 approving the petitioner’s request for a Master Plan Revision on property zoned PDP(MF)/Planned Development Project (Multi Family) with deviations and modified performance conditions.

Another affordable project to be considered is a property sought for rezoning from AR2 (Agricultural Residential) 2 to PDP SF (Planned Development Project Single Family) to place 40 single family lots.

The lots will be intended for homebuyers that qualify by earning between 50% and 120% of the area median income of the Tampa/St. Petersburg Metropolitan Statistical Area. The qualified buyers will not pay more than 30% of their monthly gross income for their mortgage payments, taxes and insurance.

The location is the southwest corner of Pot O Gold Lane and Suncoast Boulevard.

Gas station

A plan for rezoning northeast of the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Jasmine Drive drew some opposition at the Oct. 12 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The panel voted 5-0 to recommend the Board of County Commissioners adopt a resolution approving the petitioner’s request for a rezoning from AG (Agricultural) and C-2 (Highway Commercial) to PDP/HC Planned Development Project (Highway Commercial) with deviations and unmodified performance conditions.

The applicant intends to develop the property as a convenience store with fuel sales,

Including no more than 12 fueling stations, at least four dedicated diesel fueling lanes and other uses permitted within the C-2 zoning district.

Residents of the nearby Wesleyan Village wrote to request rejection on the grounds of traffic, safety and compatibility.