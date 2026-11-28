BROOKSVILLE — Jose Sanchez was facing a mystery.

He was on the job as a paramedic with Hernando County Fire Rescue on Nov. 23, just a few days before Thanksgiving, and suddenly noticed that he had been taken out of service.

Sanchez, 59, is a veteran of both the U.S. Army and the paramedic profession. He’s married to a teacher, and they have four kids ranging in age from 13 to 26.

He was with the 101st Airborne in the Army, served as a Ranger, attended jump school, served in Honduras and served in Operation Desert Storm. He has PTSD from his military service, and had had a dog he loved but it had passed away.

He was told to go to the department’s training building on Veterans Avenue in Brooksville and figured the visit was to see a fellow Army comrade in the department.

Man, was he in for a surprise.

The big surprise

Sanchez arrived at the training room and looked around, sometimes wiping his eyes. A large number of firefighters and paramedics, as well as his family, Fire Rescue officials and the media were there.

Among them was Brianna Holzerland of Holzerland Protection Dogs, a St. Petersburg-based breeder and trainer of protection and service dogs, who said a big part of their work is to breed and train service dogs for veterans.

She shared a story about her father, a military veteran who suffered from PTSD and several concussions.

Then, a little girl, Esne, 9, came to the podium carrying the surprise: a 12-week-old Belgian Malinois puppy named Waffles.

Esne said it was “cool” being able to hand the dog off to Sanchez, who said he didn’t plan on changing the name of the dog.

“I was stunned. Eventually I’ll get over the shock in a couple of hours when I’m out there on the road,” Sanchez said.

He has done canine training, and Waffles needs more training before he will be fully certified as a service dog. Even so, the pooch was quiet and disciplined as Sanchez held him in his arms and the dog didn’t seem to mind being the center of attention or having his smooth fur caressed by everyone who came by.

Sanchez said his family is wonderful and takes care of him, and that the job means he can help others get through tough times in their lives.

He said if people see a veteran who’s having a tough time, they should do what they can to help them.

“Don’t be afraid to speak out,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. There’s nothing wrong with that at all.”

Sanchez’s family surrounded him and the dog and were all smiles. It’ll be a great holiday season for them. In addition to a shopping bag full of food and supplies, they received a nice monetary donation as well.

Jose’s wife, Kristinna, said he worked for 20 years with SunStar in Pinellas County, transferred to MedFleet, and then came to the Fire Department two or three years ago.

“Before that, he was in the 101st Airborne” in the Army, including Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, Kristinna said. His final Army rank was E-4 – Specialist.

14 images | View gallery

Veteran Service Dog A photo gallery showing paramedic and veteran Jose Sanchez getting a service dog.

Their daughters, Sophia, 15, and Natalie, 18, were present. They also have a 26-year-old son.

Natalie is a student at Florida Southern College studying to be an attorney and is active in The Innocence Project there. She has a St. Bernard that’s a mobility service dog, Kristinna said, and that dog mostly stays at the college.

The family also has four cats, she said.

“We have a big house,” Kristinna said, and a fenced-in yard.

‘Routine’ workday

They really made it a surprise for Sanchez, he said. He just knew that he was “out of service.”

“I tried to go ‘in-service.’ I even tried to ‘jump a call’ before they sent me out here,” he said. “They’re like, ‘No, no, you can’t give him that call. Put him out of service.’”

He checked his computer, and it said he was out of service. He called dispatch. He was ready for another call, he said. Why was he out of service?

He called his boss, who said he didn’t know why, but just that he was to report to the department’s training building on Veterans Avenue in Brooksville for a “training event.”

“I wish someone would have sent a memo out,” he said, laughing. “It would have been a lot easier for me.”

The “little guy” in his arms is totally stuck to him, Sanchez said, and he’s going to take good care of Waffles.

It’s a good breed of dog to have, he said. “They’re very intelligent dogs,” he added. “They love to please their masters.”

As the event began to break up, some folks came by to pet Waffles, to thank Sanchez again for his service, and to wish his family the best for the holidays.

“I was totally caught off guard,” Sanchez said. “It’s not what I expected to come to work to. I just figured I was going to have a busy day. I never imagined it was going to be with a dog.”