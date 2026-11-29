BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Legislative Delegation will hold a public hearing at noon on Thursday, Dec. 10, in the John Law Ayers Commission Chambers, Room 160, at the Hernando County Government Center, 20 N. Main St., Brooksville.

Members of the public who wish to address the Hernando County Legislative Delegation or present local legislation must contact the office of State Rep. Samantha Scott at 352-635-0260 no later than Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Individuals planning to address the delegation are requested to bring three copies of any materials they wish to present for distribution to delegation members.

For questions or additional information, contact Scott’s office at 352-635-0260.