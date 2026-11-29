From a pool of more than a dozen applicants, including a newspaper editor, an epidemiologist and a former organizer for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential bid, Tampa’s City Council on Tuesday appointed Robin Lockett as its next member.

Lockett, a longtime community advocate and regional director for the nonprofit Florida Rising, will fill a seat vacated Nov. 2 by former council member Luis Viera as part of his run for the state Legislature. She will represent District 7 — which spans the northeast corner of the city, including Forest Hills, University Square and New Tampa — for the next five months.

Four council members picked Lockett: Guido Maniscalco, Alan Clendenin, Naya Young and Bill Carlson. As the city clerk tallied the votes, Lockett put her hand to her heart and smiled. The packed room burst into cheers.

“I’m not normally speechless, but today, I am,” she said. “Let’s get busy.”

A familiar face around Tampa’s Old City Hall, Lockett will be sworn in Thursday. She said she will resign from her position at Florida Rising, a nonprofit focused on economic, environmental and racial justice, to focus on the role.

She joins the council at a pivotal moment for the city and state, months before a new crop of leaders takes office at all levels of Florida’s government. Lockett herself ran a failed bid for the state House earlier this year, and has previously run for the council.

Her appointment marks the second time the makeup of Tampa’s City Council has included two Black women — Lockett and Young — council chairperson Alan Clendenin said.

Lockett will weigh in on issues big and small, including a potential data center moratorium and the rules that govern the future of development in Tampa. Perhaps the most consequential set of decisions she will make concerns the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium project, which the council approved in a 4-3 vote in August. Viera consistently voted in favor of the project, and his absence left the body locked in a 3-3 tie.

Lockett has previously backed the ballpark, praising promises of job creation, affordable housing and infrastructure investments. Still, she told Creative Loafing, she would take each decision “one vote at a time.”

Among Lockett’s promises for the role: She said she will not run for the District 7 seat — or any other city position — in next year’s municipal election. Tampa’s mayoral office and all seven City Council seats will be on the ballot in March.

“I don’t think that any candidates should go in with an unfair advantage,” Lockett told the Tampa Bay Times last week. “I want people to work for it, to see if they understand the issues out here.”

That vow was a dealbreaker for council member Lynn Hurtak, who cast her ballot for Patricia Alonzo, a medical interpreter and director of strategic partnerships at a medical technology company.

“I really wanted someone who would not just be here six months,” Hurtak said. “I thought that was really not OK.”

Alonzo was one of four applicants who have filed paperwork to run for the seat next year. The group includes Alan Cohn, a former television journalist; Morris Lopez III, a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue division chief; and Darnell Eason, a retired New York law enforcement officer.

Minutes before council members cast their ballots, Cohn withdrew his application and endorsed Lockett in a surprise move. He had heard from residents who believed the appointment should go to someone who would hold the seat temporarily, he said.

“I know Robin,” Cohn said. “And I respect her commitment to this city.”