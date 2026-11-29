After months of upheaval over management of the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg city officials agreed in August on financial terms to have The Florida Orchestra run the city’s waterfront performing arts venue.

Three months later, Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants incoming mayor Charlie Crist to instead decide on that contract while navigating as much as $35 million in budget cuts following the statewide passage of lowering property taxes on owner-occupied homes.

“I want to make it really clear that city administration still believes that this is a viable option,” said Beth Herendeen, St. Petersburg’s city development administration managing director. “We thought it was the most appropriate and responsible thing to allow the new administration to make that final decision and to move it forward.”

City Council members signaled Thursday that they don’t want to wait.

With five out of eight members present, the council voted unanimously to urge city officials to present a final contract with The Florida Orchestra at the last council meeting of the year Dec. 10. Council members Deborah Figgs-Sanders, Copley Gerdes and Brandi Gabbard were absent.

Downtown council member Gina Driscoll has advocated for the orchestra, the Mahaffey’s anchor tenant for 60 years, to be protected amid uncertainty. She pushed for the vote on the final contract.

“It’s unfair to everybody, especially when we are this close to an agreement,” Driscoll said. “If we sit around and ... we decide to be paralyzed by Amendment 3, our city is going to look very different very fast.”

City spokesperson Samantha Bequer said no decision has been made on whether to honor the council’s request.

Herendeen said potential financial losses from Amendment 3 — and the possible change in city leadership — was not discussed with the orchestra in August. The city previously paid management fees to the theater operator out of its general fund budget, supported by property taxes, she said.

She let council members and orchestra leadership know last week that Welch wanted to defer the issue to the incoming administration.

Ignacio Barrón Viela, the orchestra’s president and CEO, said the agreement would solidify the Mahaffey as the orchestra’s home. The orchestra also plays at the Straz Center in Tampa and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.

“We want to continue this process and finish the conversation,” he said in an interview, adding that the deal should stand regardless of Amendment 3 as the terms work for the city and the orchestra.

The draft agreement with the orchestra is less expensive than the previous deal under the Mahaffey’s former operator of 15 years, Big3 Entertainment, led by late businessman Bill Edwards.

City officials set out last December to find a new operator for the Mahaffey after they could not agree on an extension with Big3. Edwards terminated the agreement months early in February. He died in August.

Officials were not satisfied that they received only one proposal. A city review panel said the application from businessman Joe Hamilton was not clear about its relationship with listed partners and rejected it.

In the meantime, leaders of the orchestra cried out to city leadership for help. They complained of having difficulty securing rehearsal and performance dates under Big3. They complained that city negotiations went on “without any effort to address our concerns.”

Rather than going out to bid a second time, the city chose to contract directly with the orchestra, exercising a city power to enter in direct agreements without an open process for certain public properties, including the Mahaffey.

The city scrambled to secure theater staff and book dates for next year. Herendeen said there is no immediate risk of the theater shuttering.

Former Mayor Rick Kriseman and former council member Ed Montanari are lobbyists working on behalf of the orchestra. They and Driscoll all supported Crist for mayor.

In an interview, Crist said Welch is still the mayor and was elected to serve out his term.

He did not commit to contracting directly with the orchestra. Citing interest from Vinik Sports Group, the entertainment company founded by former Tampa Bay Lightning majority owner Jeff Vinik, Crist said he’d like the opportunity to explore the possibility of a partnership.

“If there’s still an option to look at it and it’s not a sealed, delivered contract, options are good and I just want to do what’s best for the citizens of St. Pete,” he said.