Dear incoming legislators,

Congratulations on your election. Before you get to Tallahassee, I have one request. When someone hands you a bill that would make another public record secret, please make them earn your vote.

The bill will probably sound reasonable. Some of these bills are. A domestic violence survivor’s address deserves protection. So do deeply personal medical details. But protecting someone from harm takes careful drafting. Often, blacking out a few lines can protect a person while allowing the public to see how its government works.

Florida already has more than a thousand exemptions to its public records and public meetings laws. Each may have arrived with an explanation. Together, they have created a thicket that makes exercising a constitutional right increasingly difficult.

Imagine trying to find out how your county awarded a contract, handled a complaint or spent money on a project that never seems to get finished. You ask for the records. Some arrive with passages blacked out. Others are withheld altogether. The explanation may be a statutory citation that sends you hunting through unfamiliar legal language.

Is the exemption being applied correctly? Does it cover the whole document or just a few details? Can you challenge it? How much would a lawyer charge to find out?

Every additional exemption adds another complication for citizens and for the employees responsible for answering their requests. Understanding what the public can see becomes harder. Disputes consume time and money. People who cannot afford legal help may simply give up.

That is how a constitutional right becomes something people have on paper but struggle to exercise.

Secret government is bad for everybody. It leaves citizens unable to judge decisions that affect their homes, businesses and tax bills. It can also leave elected officials dependent on whatever information an agency chooses to give them. Public access allows citizens, reporters and lawmakers to examine the same underlying records, compare explanations and discover problems together.

For anyone concerned about corruption, access to public records is one of the most practical tools we have. Records can reveal favoritism, waste and conflicts of interest. They can also show that officials acted responsibly and that a suspicion was unfounded. Either result gives people something firmer than rumor to work with.

Some argue that transparency has gone too far, that public scrutiny slows decisions and makes decisive government harder. Answering records requests does require work. But keeping decisions and their supporting records out of reach does not, by itself, make government run better. It makes it harder to know whether government is running well at all.

A mistake hidden from the public can keep costing money. A bad contract can keep paying out. A problem that could have been corrected early can become much more expensive before anyone outside the agency discovers it.

Florida’s Constitution recognizes the importance of public access. Article I, Section 24 requires a law creating an exemption to state specifically why secrecy is necessary, go no broader than necessary and pass both chambers by a two-thirds vote.

Those requirements deserve serious attention at every hearing.

Ask what harm disclosure would cause. Ask for evidence. Ask whether a narrower exemption would prevent that harm. Ask what citizens and fellow lawmakers would lose the ability to learn. When an exemption comes up for renewal, ask whether experience still justifies it.

You have an opportunity to interrupt the habit of treating another exemption as routine. A sponsor’s assurance that a bill is harmless should be the beginning of your inquiry.

So I ask you, on behalf of the Floridians who depend on these records to understand decisions made in their name, please respect our constitutional rights. Read these bills closely. Question their reach. Insist on a convincing justification.

Please don’t rubber-stamp another public records exemption.

Bobby Block is the executive director of the First Amendment Foundation, which is based in Tallahassee.