Telling stories both joyful and jazzy with the clarinet as her voice, Anat Cohen brings her talent to the Suncoast Jazz Festival at Sheraton Sand Key on Nov. 20-22. She and headliner John Pizzarelli are making their first-time debut at the event.

Tickets are still available day of the show and at suncoastjazzfestival.com.

Perhaps one of the best parts of the Suncoast Jazz Festival is the mélange of musicians mixing it up on stage, some who have played together before and those who just improvise with a bit of playlist planning when they get to the resort.

Cohen will jam with Diego Figuerado 8:45 p.m. Friday, digging deep into their love of Brazilian music. She’ll take the stage again on Saturday with The Women of Jazz (Jen Hodge, Champion Fulton, Allison Nash, Molly Ryan with Eddie Metz) from 4:15-5:15 and headline 8-9 p.m. with Champian Fulton, Jen Hodge and Chuck Redd.

Her love of Brazilian music in all forms is part of her popular work, from performances to albums around the world. She also looks forward to playing with new musicians this weekend.

“Diego and I haven’t really played together much, but we’ve crossed our paths,” Cohen told the Beacons. “Since he’s Brazilian and I fell in love with the music and somehow it feels like home to me; I grew up singing some of the songs in Hebrew. The nature of this festival is that it’s spontaneous encounters, and I love that, we meet before the show and talk about songs we have in common — Brazilian, jazz and standards – and we make music out of it.”

Anat fell for the choro music of Brazil while studying at the Berklee College of Music, and the country eventually became a home away from home for her. Not only have many of her albums as a leader included Brazilian classics and original pieces that Anat composed under the influence of choro, samba, bossa nova and more, the clarinetist has also devoted multiple albums completely to Brazilian music. They include the Grammy-nominated “Outra Coisa: The Music of Moacir Santos” (with Brazilian guitarist Marcello Gonçalves) and the Grammy-nominated “Rosa Dos Ventos” (with Trio Brasileiro).

Cohen has been credited as a primary force for reestablishing the clarinet as a solo instrument in the 21st century — “bringing the clarinet to the world,” as the “Fresh Air” NPR radio show put it. She has been named Clarinetist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007, and she has also been the top clarinetist in both the readers and critics polls in DownBeat every year since 2011.

With a new album debut and NYC Birdland residency with three young Israeli musicians in March 2027, the last two years have been a whirlwind of successes for the artist that jazz journalist Nat Hentoff (who wrote the liner notes for her first album many years ago recorded at Clearwater’s Arbor Records) said “tells stories from her own experiences that are so deeply felt that they are very likely to connect listeners to their own dreams, desires and longings.”

“Bloom,” Anat’s 21st album as a leader or co-leader and the second with her small group Quartetinho, was issued to rave reviews and a hit trans-Atlantic tour in 2024, followed by a live album: “Interaction,” issued by Anat’s label, Anzic Records, in March 2025. “Interaction” presents the clarinetist as part of The 3 Cohens, the long-running family band that also stars her brothers, trumpeter Avishai and saxophonist Yuval (both ECM artists). They were recorded in concert with Germany’s WDR Big Band, an ensemble renowned not only for its sound but also its collaborative flair. The arranger-conductor for “Interaction” is Anat’s Anzic comrade Oded Lev-Ari, who also plays that role with her Tentet, the 10-piece group that she has showcased at such venues as Carnegie Hall and SFJAZZ’s Miner Auditorium. Anat Cohen’s multiple Grammy nominations include one for 2019’s “Triple Helix,” the second album by the Tentet.

Cohen never stops feeling the thrill and sway of the music, so you’ll see her dancing, shouting out to the musicians and interacting with the audience.

“When people talk about a great seat, the beautiful thing is that I have probably one of the best seats in the house on stage,” she said. “I can see their expressions and feel their excitement. But in the beginning, it was different. So I played with the Afro-Cuban band, and then people were dancing, and I was on stage and I was like, wait a second, I don’t know how to dance. I shouldn’t move; we’re not supposed to move, we’re supposed to play music. And then I relaxed into it and I said, OK, it’s a cultural thing. Why, when you play Latin music, it’s expected that everybody can move to the music when you play jazz, you’re supposed to stand still, but what if the music makes me move, so I wanna move. And now I bring that to all my performances.”