LARGO — For one day last week, the Horizon West Bay complex in downtown Largo was the safest place in the county.

Dozens of Largo Police Department officers, staff and officials, as well as representatives from several Pinellas County law enforcement agencies, gathered at the new City Hall site on Nov. 18 to bid farewell to outgoing Chief Mike Loux, who is officially retiring in January after 35 years with the department.

Loux announced earlier this year he planned to retire after spending the past three and a half years as the head of the department. He will be replaced by Nicholas Snyder, the former chief of the Lancaster, Ohio, police department who brings 21 years of experience to Largo.

During the 90-minute ceremony, several current and former department members, including past LPD chiefs Jeff Undestad and John Carroll, spoke about the impact Loux had on the department during his tenure.

Deputy Chief Scott Gore said the event served as “an opportunity to reflect on Chief Loux’s career and thank him for the lasting impact he has made on this department and the community we serve.”

Gore presented a bouquet of flowers to Loux’s wife, Niki, a former Clearwater Police Department telecommunications supervisor, before detailing Loux’s career.

Gore explained how Loux served for four years with the United States Air Force before joining LPD as a telecommunicator in 1992 before becoming an officer in 1995.

“From there he steadily advanced through the ranks, taking on a variety of assignments and leadership responsibilities that helped shape the department and its commitment to public safety,” he said.

Gore then ceded the podium to a lineup of speakers, including incoming Chief Snyder.

“I just started a couple weeks ago, and I left a great organization, a great culture and some people I care very deeply about,” he said. “And when I was selected as chief here, I had a very real apprehension of what I was walking into.”

Snyder said after his initial conversation with Loux, “it was immediately apparent how much he cared about this organization, and he wanted the next chief to care about the organization. And I do. You have made some amazing relationships here. There are some amazing people here. I’ve been blown away by the relationships I’ve made already, and I thank you for that. This is exactly the culture that I needed. You care deeply for this organization, and I couldn’t have asked for a better predecessor. So, thank you. Thank you very much.”

A string of compliment-filled speeches followed, with each speaker expressing their love and gratitude.

“You did everything extremely well,” Undestad said. “You were an amazing, trustworthy, honest person that I could confide in ... and you were that pillar, that person who holds the strength of the department together.”

Undestad, who currently works for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, told Loux to enjoy his retirement “and explore different things in life and try something that you always dreamed of,” adding, “It was a very proud moment for me to pass the torch to you and watch you take Largo to the next level. Thank you for keeping the tradition alive and keeping Largo great.”

In his farewell speech, Loux kept his emotions in check while describing the relationships he built in his lengthy tenure with the department.

“Thank you all for being here and taking the time to celebrate this day with me,” he began. “It means a lot to look around the room and see so many people who have been a part of my career and life over the years.”

Loux thanked his parents for providing the values that have helped guide him and acknowledged his wife as well as their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren as being the most important part of his life.

“My career as a police officer has truly been woven into the fabric of who I am,” he said. “Over the years I’ve made so many lifelong friends, and I’ve come to understand they are much more than coworkers. They are family, both figuratively and literally.”

He added, “As I move on to the next chapter of life, I look forward to spending more time being a grandfather, doing some traveling, and no longer being a slave to my phone! But I would be lying if I said I won’t miss this place.”

With that, the chief took his final radio call as the official head of the department.

“Attention all units. Attention all units,” the dispatcher said over the loudspeaker. “We must take a moment to recognize Command 1 as he prepares to sign off for his final time.”

She continued, “Chief, your dedication, leadership and commitment to the Largo Police Department and the Largo Police Communications Department will never be forgotten. You have led with courage. You have carried the responsibility of the badge with honor. The impact that you have made goes far beyond the uniform.

“As you prepare for your next chapter, please know that your service has mattered, your leadership has made a tremendous difference, and that your legacy will live on long after today. On behalf of all the men and women here at Largo Police Department, we thank you for your 35 years of service, your sacrifices, and your unwavering commitment. Thank you, sir.”