Hillsborough school board condemns referendum on elected superintendent

Weeks before election day, the Hillsborough County School board on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution saying it “strongly supports” keeping its superintendent position appointed, urging constituents to vote “no” on a ballot measure that would make it elected and partisan.

The measure, which will show up as Referendum 1 on Hillsborough County ballots, spurred from a bill passed by the state legislature last session. Sponsors argued making the position elected will create greater accountability, but board members raised stark concerns with the bill.

Board member Nadia Combs, who introduced the resolution, said Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians alike have condemned it. She said the wording of the referendum is confusing, and it’s important voters understand what they are choosing.

“Every other large district in Florida has a hired superintendent,” she said. “Why? Because we want someone who has the qualifications, the background, the experience. And if we feel that that individual is not doing their job, then we’re able to hire, fire, and then hire someone new. If we have an elected superintendent for four years, nothing can occur.”

Combs said it also opens the door to money from political action committees and increased politicization of schools.

Board member Stacy Hahn said voters already hold the school system accountable through electing seven board members. She feared by removing the ability of the board to govern, voters would have less input.

“The question that we should be asking is really simple: What qualifications should we expect from the person we trust to lead one of the largest school districts in the United States?” she said. “Our community absolutely should have a voice in how our schools are governed, but we exercise that voice by electing a school board whose members represent the community and establish policy and provide oversight and are accountable to the public.”

Board member Patti Rendon said she spoke to a former school board member who served in the 1960s, when voters opted to switch from an elected superintendent to an appointed one amidst an embezzlement scandal.

“There was absolutely nothing the board could do to stop any of it,” Rendon said. “At the end of the day, (the superintendent) literally did whatever he wanted. The people did not understand what was happening, but the board did. But the board had absolutely no power to take control of that, and I think that’s critically important.”

Board member Henry “Shake” Washington said Hillsborough County’s classroom results spoke to the merits of the existing system.

“This is an A district,” he said. “How can you get better than that?”