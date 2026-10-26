Pasco buys 67.5 acres to preserve

LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County has bought 67.5 acres along Ehren Cutoff to set aside for conservation, a purchase that will link several existing preserves in the central part of the county.

The county announced the purchase Oct. 22 in a social media post, calling it “a major win for local wildlife and long-term preservation.” The land was bought through the county’s Environmental Lands Acquisition and Management Program, known as ELAMP.

The property will connect several ecological areas, including the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Connor Preserve to the northwest, Cypress Creek Preserve to the southeast and the nearby Connerton to Cypress Creek Ecological Corridor, according to the post.

The county did not disclose the purchase price.

The money came from Penny for Pasco, the 1-cent sales tax that sets aside about 20% of its revenue for environmental land preservation.

The deal is the latest in a string of large conservation purchases in the area, coming as the Pasco County Commission faces continued criticism that it has allowed too much development.

In June, the county announced its largest land purchase ever, paying $68 million for 1,893 acres of the 4G Ranch, also along the Ehren Cutoff, Connerton and State Road 52 corridor.

In September 2025, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, known as Swiftmud, announced a $30.8 million deal to buy the 974-acre Kirkland Ranch in east Pasco, ensuring that land also will remain off limits to developers.

Since its creation in July 2004, ELAMP has preserved about 8,688 acres.

Voters first approved Penny for Pasco in March 2004. The tax has since been renewed twice and now runs through December 2039, by which time it is expected to generate $1.9 billion, according to the county.

The county estimates that another 4,705 acres in its targeted corridors still need protection. It expects to acquire 1,200 to 1,600 acres with current Penny for Pasco revenue and 3,000 to 3,700 acres with future revenue.

Neither the Ehren Cutoff purchase nor the 4G Ranch purchase is expected to affect plans to widen about 7 miles of State Road 52 to four lanes between U.S. 41 and Bellamy Brothers Boulevard, near the recently opened Amazon distribution center. The project is in the design phase, with construction tentatively set to begin in fall 2027.

For more information on ELAMP, visit mypas.co/ELAMP.