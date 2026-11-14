Hillsborough set out to transform its D and F schools. Here’s how.

As students trickled into the atrium of Mort Elementary School, Samantha Ciaccio, a special education teacher also known as the school’s morning DJ, assessed the crowd of sleepy smiles.

She put on “Soda Pop.” K-pop was typically a crowd pleaser, she said.

Soon the atrium filled with giggles and students and teachers pulling out scuba dance moves and wiggles galore.

It’s been a part of the school’s fabric since after the COVID-19 pandemic, when Ciaccio, then assigned to morning duties, saw an unused sound system and thought it could bring a little more joy to students’ mornings.

“The DJ plays music every day, no matter what, so that when the kids walk into school, any trauma or anything that happened the night before, we just erase it from their minds,” principal Kelly Snellgrove said. “They come in dancing. It’s a happy place. Teachers are out there dancing because you know if you’re going to be somewhere eight hours a day, you want to make sure it’s the place you want to be.”

It’s strategic, too.

Mort, once a struggling school, has sustained its B grade after leaving the transformation network, part of Hillsborough County schools’ most intense efforts to deploy creative strategies to help uplift schools in peril.

In 2020, Hillsborough County had the most D and F schools of any districts.

The district began grouping together its lowest performing schools in 2020 to pool resources and address underlying issues through short-term interventions. New principals and teachers were reassigned, with incentive pay. Through intensive data monitoring, individualized plans for each student and a standardized curriculum, the district’s efforts appear to be paying off.

This year brought the district’s first overall A in more than a decade, with no Fs and only one D.

Addressing the problems

Many of the issues faced by Hillsborough’s struggling schools went far beyond test scores.

Several schools in the transformation network serve 100% students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Some schools see high homeless or transient populations and parents that face housing instability, food insecurity or mental health challenges.

The network started with around 50 schools and now serves 38.

“In a traditional public school, we serve the students that we get,” said Shaylia McRae, deputy superintendent of academics who leads the Transformation Network. “We don’t get to select the students that come to our school. We serve the kids that are in the community. And what we found in our most struggling schools were schools that were in neighborhoods that were also struggling.”

The district has partnered with other community groups to address some of those challenges, from food insecurity to a lack of access to early childhood education or care before kindergarten.

But at the heart, of it, McRae said, is making sure the right pieces were in place. They hired principals with track records of improvement at other schools and had established relationships with the community.

“We needed leaders that were culture builders,” McRae said.

From there, Superintendent Van Ayres said standardizing curriculums across all classrooms in the vast district was key to creating structure.

“If you’re in third grade, the third grade teacher next door should be at the same pacing,” he said.

Still, district officials said, the starting point for all students is different, and leveling the playing field takes effort. Ayres said it’s often a testament to the people working directly with the students.

“Not only just the teachers, but the support staff,” he said, “Their love for those kids in those schools is unbelievable. I mean, it is evident. They’re a talented group of people, but their heart for those kid, I think that’s what really makes the biggest difference.”

Sarah Saidi, now a first grade language arts teacher at Lamb Elementary, which earned its first A grade this year in school history, taught kindergarten last year. Lamb earned D grades during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years before steadily improving.

“The students that come through your door, you’re going to have some that only know the letter ‘O,’ and some that are already reading chapter books,” Saidi said. “And you have to find ways to make sure every student gets what they need, regardless of the skills they enter our classroom with.”

This year, the district has also implemented daylong pre-school programming across the district in hopes of greater participation.

Saidi said data monitoring was a helpful tool in providing feedback on each student’s progress, and coming up with personalized plans.

Her husband, a fifth grade science teacher at the school, started a STEM club, offering opportunities for all students to participate in hands-on labs and gardening activities after he saw the impact it had in his classes.

Lamb’s student population is 100% economically disadvantaged, according to district data. When the school earned a D grade in 2021-22, three in five of teachers had less than three years of experience.

After Lamb received an A grade this year, principal Shawnette Singleton said she was ecstatic.

“This is not hard work,” she said. “This is heart work. You have to do this work with your heart, and realize that these are the students that we are breaking barriers for, and watching them succeed is so rewarding.”

Sustaining momentum

The goal of the transformation network is not to stay in it. After three years of sustained improvement, a school transitions out.

The results so far have been promising.

Last year, Mort Elementary earned its first B grade in school history. This year, the school, now out of the network, earned the same grade again.

“The biggest thing about the transformation network is that it gave us the structure, the coaching, the accountability, and the support to build stronger systems,” Snellgrove, the principal, said. “Our coaches worked alongside teachers. Our district partners helped us look at trends and set goals, and we became much more intentional about using data to determine what our students needed.”

The school partners with community groups, including the University Area Community Development Corporation and the University of South Florida’s College of Education. But students still come from a neighborhood where the majority are economically disadvantaged, and officials say all not all needs are being met, including access to food and clothes or books outside school.

Snellgrove said much of it comes down to faith in students.

“We believe here at Mort that every child can learn and grow, and we don’t give up on students when they struggle,” she said. “We ask ourselves what we can do differently to help them get there. We have a mantra at Mort that we say, and we say it with the students, we say it with the faculty, we say it with the parents. We say, ‘We are a team, we are a family, and here to lift each other up.’”

Still, McRae said, while improved grades are a pride point, a school is more than a grade, which she called a single point in time.

“Just because you’re in a depressed school or a D school, it doesn’t mean that kids don’t have the capability to learn, or or don’t have the will to learn,” she said. “They do if they’re in the right setting with the right people and the right structures.”

The Tampa Bay Times Education Hub reports on Florida’s schools and universities and the students they serve. You can contribute to the hub through our journalism fund by clicking here.