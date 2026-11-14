Pasco’s new sheriff lays out priorities, challenges and plan for 2028

About 14 hours into his tenure as Pasco County’s sheriff, Jeffrey Harrington walked up to a lectern at his first news conference and joked about needing time to reorient himself.

For the last roughly decade and a half, when the county’s sheriff called a news conference, Harrington stood off to the side as a member of the command staff, backing up the man who was largely responsible for Harrington becoming sheriff himself: Chris Nocco.

“Now, for the first time in 15 years, we have a different scenario,” Harrington told reporters Thursday.

Over the next 20 minutes, Harrington traced the through line that had brought him to this moment and laid out his philosophy, priorities and some challenges ahead.

Harrington also made it clear during the press event in Land O’ Lakes that he doesn’t intend to be a transitionary leader who serves the last two years of Nocco’s term and steps aside.

Harrington, 62, was appointed in a strange sequence of events this week, first by a judge and then, belatedly, by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But the end result came about largely as many sheriff successions in Florida historically have: A popular sheriff steps aside before the end of their four-year term and recommends a successor, who is appointed by an obliging governor. That appointed sheriff then runs in the next election, effectively as an incumbent.

In this case, Nocco decided to run for a state Senate seat held by fellow Republican Ed Hooper, who announced in May that he would step down. On the same day, Nocco announced his decision to run for the District 21 seat. That month, he notified DeSantis by letter, stating that his resignation would take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2, the day before Tuesday’s special election for the seat.

When that day came Monday and DeSantis had yet to make an appointment, Nocco filed a petition asking the chief judge for Pinellas and Pasco counties to appoint Harrington as interim sheriff until DeSantis acted. Judge Shawn Crane obliged. On Wednesday, DeSantis appointed Harrington.

DeSantis’ office has not answered queries from the Tampa Bay Times seeking an explanation for the delay.

Addressing reporters Thursday, Harrington thanked DeSantis “for having the confidence and the faith” to tap him.

A Massachusetts native, Harrington joked about how his Northeastern drawl made it clear he wasn’t from Pasco but noted he’s spent the “vast majority” of his life in the county. He started as one of the first detention deputies in the Pasco County Jail, just east of where he was speaking.

“At the time, it had no inmates,” he recalled. “That’s how long ago it was.”

After a couple of years, Harrington went to the Nort Port Richey Police Department, working his way through the ranks. He was a captain in New Port Richey when he met Nocco, who held the same rank at the sheriff’s office. They hit it off.

“I appreciated his enthusiasm, the way that he approached policing, and we just developed a friendship,” Harrington said.

After a stint as New Port Richey’s police chief, Harrington thought his law enforcement career would end there. But Nocco, who was appointed in 2011 to finish Sheriff Bob White’s term, asked Harrington if he’d return to the sheriff’s office as a major. Harrington held that rank for two years, and then in 2013, when Nocco’s chief deputy retired, he asked Harrington to step into that role with the rank of colonel.

Harrington held that post for the next dozen years, working as Nocco’s second-in-command as the county was exploding with growth and its sheriff’s office grew with it.

A couple of years ago, Harrington’s son got accepted to Norwich University, the same military school in Vermont where the elder Harrington had earned a bachelor’s degree. He decided to retire and take a job there as a professor and co-director of its Leadership Center. Last year, when their son decided to join the military instead of finishing college, Harrington and his wife moved back to Pasco, where they still had family.

Nocco asked Harrington to help the county develop its emergency management division, and Harrington first worked as a private consultant.

When Nocco decided to run for Senate, he and Harrington had yet another conversation about his future.

“He said to me that if you were interested in pursuing that appointment with the governor’s office, that he would he would be behind that 100%,” Harrington recalled.

He returned to the sheriff’s office in September as Nocco’s chief of staff.

Harrington said philosophically, he and Nocco “are just about in lockstep.” He called himself a “big fan” of community-oriented policing. Deputies should get to know the areas they work in and the people in them.

“I think having a relationship with those folks is just absolutely vital to providing quality law enforcement service,” he said.

He also is proponent of “problem-oriented policing,” which he described as sheriff’s office personnel using their training and experience to recognize issues and come up with creative solutions.

“I think that is a great way to approach some of the things that we have before us,” he said.

Among those things, he said, are the traffic problems that have grown along with the surging population.

Harrington said the agency will be reviving its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, known as STEP, which features a special unit dedicated to enforcing traffic laws.

He will also work to help sheriff’s office personnel better respond to the mental health element that so often confronts them during calls for service.

“It’s a problem that just seems to evade some sort of resolution, but we won’t stop,” Harrington said. “We’ll continue to see what we can do to help support the men and women of the office in dealing with some of the things that they will see over the course of their careers.”

Harrington didn’t mention it, but that assessment brought to mind a case last month in which a deputy shot and killed a man at a Hudson shopping center.

Harrington briefed reporters at the scene that day, saying Brandon Whitworth made threats and carried a knife. But Whitworth’s family questioned the official explanation. They believe the body camera footage from the deputy showed Whitworth posed no imminent threat and that the deputy was too quick to use deadly force. They said he was homeless and struggled with mental illness.

Harrington said his goal is to have as many deputies as possible, and to pay them competitively. But he acknowledged there are financial challenges ahead due to Amendment 3, the property tax break that 62% of Florida voters approved Tuesday. Public safety groups, including Harrington’s counterparts in the Florida Sheriffs Association, opposed the measure because of the projected hits to local government budgets.

“We’re going to sit down with the County Commission, we’re going to sit down with the constitutional (officers), and we’re going to identify what works best for Pasco County,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have to recognize that the people spoke, and they wanted Amendment 3 and they have Amendment 3, and we will work within the confines of what that entails.”

A moment later, he offered a similar assessment when asked if he plans to run in 2028 for a full four-year term. He said he has “every intention” to give voters the option to let him stay.

“And if they agree that they like what’s going on at the Pasco sheriff’s office, then they will elect the sheriff that they feel most comfortable (with),” he said.