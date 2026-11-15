Hillsborough sets e-bike restrictions on sidewalks, trails, roads

Hillsborough leaders took steps Tuesday they hope will curb a growing number of injuries and deaths involving electric bicycles.

More than two dozen people have died riding e-bikes in the Tampa Bay area over the last five years, a Tampa Bay Times analysis found. At least seven of those deaths occurred in Hillsborough County. The most recent death occurred last week, when a car struck and killed a 68-year-old Tampa woman at a crosswalk on Hillsborough Avenue.

Hillsborough Commissioner Harry Cohen directed staff last month to draw up new restrictions for e-bikes. And on Tuesday, commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance that also applies to traditional bicycles.

The rules impose speed limits and outlaw wheelies for all cyclists, e-bikers and e-scooter users in Hillsborough.

Ahead of the commission’s vote, medical experts and law enforcement officials urged commissioners to pass the stricter rules. But advocates for traffic safety reform voiced concerns over language that could have unintended consequences for commuters and cyclists on traditional bikes.

Paula Flores, a volunteer with advocacy group Walk Bike Tampa, said it was unreasonable to ask regular cyclists to adhere to a speed limit when their bikes aren’t equipped with a speedometer. She requested county leaders prioritize education over punishment.

“We are asking the county commission to really think about some of these statements, clarify the definitions and classifications to ensure they are consistent with the law,” Flores said.

Commissioners approved the ordinance without making changes.

The rule sets a speed limit for these types of vehicles of 10 mph on sidewalks, 15 mph on shared paths, like Tampa’s Riverwalk, and 28 mph on roads and bike lanes. The ordinance introduces civil citations for speeding, failing to yield to traffic signs and improperly locking up a bike. Cyclists would be fined $50 for their first infraction, and repeat offenders could see fines up to $500.

It also bans “street takeovers” and “stunt driving,” including wheelies and other tricks that could pose a danger to others nearby. In Tampa, a similar ordinance proposed last year drew backlash from community members who recalled when the city’s police once wielded bicycle citations to target Black neighborhoods.

The goal is to “reduce conflicts” between cyclists, pedestrians and drivers, Hillsborough staff wrote.

Local governments across Florida have passed a patchwork of rules after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have set age and speed limits on e-bike riders. The governor said that bill would have infringed on Floridians’ privacy.

The city of Tarpon Springs banned them entirely from sidewalks in tourist-heavy zones while waiting on a county-wide ordinance. After multiple e-bike discussions, the Pinellas County Commission has not proposed new rules for riders.

Hillsborough’s regulations would apply to unincorporated areas of the county. Cohen said last month that the city of Tampa and other cities can choose to opt into the ordinance.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Cohen said Tampa City Council members would be taking up discussion of the ordinance but may make tweaks that better suit the city’s urban environment.

Before Cohen moved to approve the ordinance, he said he wants a report back in about six months to evaluate how the rules are working.

Frank Santini, a personal injury attorney in Riverview, told commissioners in October that he became concerned about the e-bike accident reports to his office. He collected data on accidents in Florida in response.

Last year was one of the worst in recent history, with more than 700 cyclists injured in the county, according to a news release from his law office.

“Unless bicyclists have gotten a lot more reckless in the last couple years, we’re seeing a dramatic increase not only here in Hillsborough County, but also statewide with injuries and fatalities,” Santini said last month.

Hillsborough sheriff’s office Colonel David Arthur told commissioners that crashes have doubled since last year. The new rules would expand law enforcement’s ability to crack down on unsafe riding, he added.

“Our goal is straightforward: prevent injuries and make these shared spaces safer for everyone,” Arthur said.

Emily Hinsdale is the president of Sidewalk Stompers, an advocacy group that promotes safe bike and pedestrian routes for schoolchildren. She proposed a slew of changes to the ordinance, including a mandated education period, required maximum speed signs and carveouts for cyclists on traditional bikes.

Hinsdale said these changes were needed to “avoid legal challenges or unintended consequences that target specific racial or socioeconomic groups.”

Commissioner Joshua Wostal said there’s probably some language that could be adjusted in the ordinance. He said he thinks the commission should act now even if language has to be changed later.

“It’s gotten out of hand,” Wostal said.