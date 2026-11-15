Hillsborough’s superintendent will soon be elected. What does it mean?

In a move that surprised many, voters in Hillsborough County moved to make the school district’s superintendent a partisan elected position.

The measure was put up for vote after state Rep. Michael Owen, R-Apollo Beach, pitched it as a way to create more accountability to voters over the position during the last legislative session.

The proposal drew widespread criticism over concerns about injecting politics and outside money into schools and making superintendents spend time on politicking instead of running a district. The role is currently appointed by the seven elected nonpartisan board members and has gone to seasoned educators.

Democrat and Republican voter guide cards urged voters to say “no.” The nonpartisan school board passed a resolution saying they were against the move.

But more than 58% of voters supported the initiative. Hillsborough now joins 36 counties in the state that elect superintendents. Florida is the only state other than Alabama that allows for elected superintendents.

Florida PTA President Jude Bruno said it was perhaps the biggest election night surprise in the education sphere.

“I did not expect that,” Bruno said. “It was not on my radar of concern.”

Hillsborough school board member Nadia Combs, who spearheaded the board’s initiative opposing the measure, said she believed the wording of the referendum was misleading.

“I think the way it reads sounds like it’s democracy,” she said. “You don’t really understand that you end up having less of an influence than with an (appointed superintendent).”

Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association President Rob Kriete said he was disappointed the measure passed, but understood why.

“These are voters that are going into a voting booth,” he said. “They’re being asked to vote whether or not they should be able to vote on the superintendent. So logically, they voted yes on that.”

Kriete said his biggest concern was the amount of time and bandwidth needed to campaign for a sitting superintendent.

“Then also the amount of money that could get injected into a campaign from different entities, and then how a candidate would react to said money once they got that job as superintendent,” he said.

But, he said, looking at how voters in the county voted for the half-penny sales tax to support public schools and for the two candidates endorsed by the teachers’ union, he said he was encouraged.

“We’re excited that the voters of Hillsborough County do listen to teachers and support staff when it comes to public education,” he said. “So we hope that the voters of Hillsborough County once again listen to teachers and support staff about who they believe would be the best to lead our school district.”

Under the existing system, school boards have the power to hire and fire superintendents. The system was put in place after voters opted to move away from an elected system in the 1960s after an embezzlement scandal.

Board member Patti Rendon said she felt an elected superintendent would strip some of the authority from the board.

“We are that oversight to making sure that we can provide that guidance to the district and the governing body,” she said. “I’m going to have to have confidence in the voters of Hillsborough County that they’re going to be able to recognize the best possible candidate and make sure that we, as a board, continue to work together and work with whatever superintendent is in place to make sure that we continue to put students, families, and our staff first and foremost in every decision we all make.”

Bill Montford, CEO of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents and a former elected Leon County superintendent, said he saw good arguments for both elected and appointed superintendents.

An elected superintendent, he said, is “less beholden to the school board.”

“You’re more independent,” he said.

He added: “I think people want more control of who will lead the school districts.”

The move comes after a year in which Hillsborough County’s superintendent faced immense pressure from the state. The district was targeted over book removals, and board members were called out on social media.

The dynamics of a nonpartisan board and a partisan superintendent could be interesting to navigate, said Joshua Scacco, director of the Center for Sustainable Democracy and a professor of political communications at the University of South Florida.

Scacco pointed to previous elections in Pennsylvania, where partisan school board candidates won in primaries on both Democratic and Republican tickets in an effort to reduce partisanship.

“I’m not sure what that looks like, but I do think that will be a highly contested position, especially given the last several years of the quote-unquote school board wars in Florida.”

He said he wouldn’t be surprised if it bleeds into other nonpartisan positions becoming partisan.

Combs, one of the members who was singled out by state Board of Education officials, said she hoped current Superintendent Van Ayres would run, as some began to speculate what politicians may make a bid for the seat.

“I’m optimistic he’ll run,” she said. “He’ll win easily, you know. And then we’ll move from there.”

For his part, Ayres said it was too early to think about 2028, when voters will get to pick the superintendent.

“I respect the voters’ decision in moving towards an elected (superintendent),” he said. “So we’ll just move forward from there. Right now, I’m just focused on this year. Once we get to that point in time, we’ll look at that. But right now I’m completely focused on this school year and putting 100% of all my time and energy into the kids, the students of our district, right now.”

Times staff writer Jeffrey S. Solochek contributed to this report.

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