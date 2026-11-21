A majority of Hillsborough voters agreed — they want to expand the number of people overseeing their government.

A referendum that asked residents if they wanted to add two members to their county commission passed with more than 51% of the vote. That means a major restructuring of the board that oversees local tax rates and how to spend that money for about 1.6 million residents.

The current seven-member commission is made up of four commissioners who represent geographic portions of the county and three others who represent Hillsborough countywide.

The countywide seats will be eliminated as part of the referendum. All commissioners will soon be chosen from nine new geographic districts.

And the board could grow again — under the referendum, Hillsborough would have to add two more seats if the county’s population grows to more than 2.5 million people.

So what happens next? What does this mean for the two Democrats just elected to countywide seats? And what about the rest of the board?

Here’s what to know.

The timeline

Commissioners have to create new districts before Oct. 1, 2027, according to the referendum.

This is to ensure the new districts will be ready by the November 2028 election. Commissioners must use the latest U.S. Census data to create the nine districts so they’re proportional in population.

Hillsborough’s commission is flipping to a Democratic majority this month as a result of the midterm elections. And the new board will decide on the new map. It’s not yet clear when commissioners will start discussing map options.

Commissioners Harry Cohen and Gwen Myers, as well as Commissioners-elect Neil Manimala and Aileen Rodriguez, will be sworn in Tuesday. The first regular County Commission meeting with the new board won’t be until Dec. 16, which is the last meeting of 2026.

So the first official public discussions of redistricting won’t likely come until early next year.

Once a majority of the commission approves the new map, the Hillsborough supervisor of elections office will assign voters to new districts. They’ll post the map online and send out new voter cards so residents know their district.

Elected commissioners have a shorter term

Each commissioner on the board now will be up for reelection in 2028, including those chosen in the midterms. Term limits will reset under the new district map.

Cohen, Myers, Manimala and Rodriguez will have shorter terms. Commissioners elected to odd-numbered districts in 2028, the adjusted county charter says, will have two-year terms. Those elected to even-numbered districts will have four-years in their terms.

The charter says this is to maintain a staggered system, so not everyone on the board is up for reelection at the same time. After that election, commissioners will serve four-year terms.

Since there no longer will be countywide seats, each person must live in the district that they’re running to represent. That closes a loophole some commissioners have used to get around existing term limits by switching between countywide and district seats.

However, the referendum resets term limits for existing commissioners. This means that if a sitting commissioner runs for one of the nine district seats and wins, they can serve in that seat for eight more years.

So commissioners in their last terms, or who would have had to leave the commission due to limits in 2028, are eligible to serve another eight years on the board.

How much this will cost

It could cost up to $2.3 million for Hillsborough to make room for two new commissioners, a 2025 county cost estimate shows.

That’s because of the combined salaries of the new commissioners. It also accounts for the salaries of aides for each commissioner, who help manage daily responsibilities.

The county will need to remodel its office space and boardroom for more commissioners to have a seat around the dais. The management and budget office estimates it will cost anywhere between $800,000 and $1.2 million to adjust the physical space, depending on remodeling options.

The last redistricting got testy

Commissioners passed the map for the current four geographic districts in 2021 after months of turmoil and hours of debate.

For weeks, the board and residents clashed over how Commissioners Ken Hagan and Gwen Myers’ districts should look. Speakers at public hearings said some commissioners acted with racist intent in the proposed district redrawings, while Hagan said in 2021 that the proposed map was a result of partisan politicking for Democrats.

Historically, redistricting has been a tumultuous process. This year, Florida’s congressional redistricting sliced up Black voters across Tampa Bay in a move that appeared aimed in part at eliminating a Democratic seat in Congress.

And some opponents to the local redistricting effort this year in Hillsborough raised concerns about gerrymandering by the party in power on the commission.