Hillsborough County school officials and members of the Hillsborough Education Foundation announced the five finalists for the district’s Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced in late January.

The district’s finalists are Doncelyn Chaney from Tampa Bay Technical High School; Michelle Krantzberg from Tampa Heights Elementary School; Marie Puskas from Steinbrenner High School; Frances Smithey from Dickenson Elementary School; and Antonio Wright from York K-8.

In addition, the district announced finalists for the Ida S. Baker Diversity Educator of the Year award: Donreece Brown from Lopez Exceptional Center; Stephanie Hogan from Heritage Elementary School; Lexaun James from Sessums Elementary School; and Lindsey Jones from Hunter’s Green Elementary School.

Instructional Support Employee of the Year finalists are Tiffany Gavin from Burnett Middle School; Jaipree Madison from Lopez Exceptional Center; Stella Rogers-Ramirez from Orange Grove Middle Magnet School; and Kelsey Spell from Marshall Middle School.

Winners will be announced Jan. 28 at the Straz Center for Performing Arts.

Pinellas and Pasco counties will announce their teacher of the year winners in January.

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